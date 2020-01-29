RCL : Sailings Cancellation On Coronavirus Outbreak To Impact FY Results

(RTTNews) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL), in an update on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, said it has cancelled three sailings through February 8th, on the high yielding Spectrum of the Seas, currently its only ship homeported in China.

The company estimates that the cancellation--which included the Chinese new year's cruises-- will impact 2020 financial results by about $0.10 per share. If the travel restrictions in China continue until the end of February, the company estimates that this would further impact its results by an additional $0.10 per share. For the winter sailing season, the company only has one ship based in China; two additional ships are scheduled to join in May and July 2020, respectively. For all of 2020, China represents about 6% of the company's capacity.

