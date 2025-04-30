$RCKY stock is up 43% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RCKY stock has now risen 43% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,261,453 of trading volume.

$RCKY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RCKY:

$RCKY insiders have traded $RCKY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCKY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BURTON JR. MOORE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $103,732

DWIGHT ERIC SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $28,845 and 0 sales.

$RCKY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $RCKY stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RCKY Government Contracts

We have seen $9,127,369 of award payments to $RCKY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

