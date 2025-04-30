$RCKY stock is up 43% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RCKY stock has now risen 43% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,261,453 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RCKY:
$RCKY Insider Trading Activity
$RCKY insiders have traded $RCKY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCKY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT BURTON JR. MOORE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $103,732
- DWIGHT ERIC SMITH has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $28,845 and 0 sales.
$RCKY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $RCKY stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 190,110 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,334,508
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 86,907 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,981,479
- CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC added 29,877 shares (+20.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $681,195
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 29,126 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $664,072
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 27,403 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $475,990
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 25,806 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $588,376
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 20,100 shares (+185.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $458,280
$RCKY Government Contracts
We have seen $9,127,369 of award payments to $RCKY over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511110307!BOOTS,HOT WEATHER: $3,114,862
- 8510679955!BOOTS,HOT WEATHER: $3,069,033
- 8510957597!BOOTS,HOT WEATHER: $2,303,253
- MEN WORKBOOT: $534,215
- 8510812239!BOOTS,HOT WEATHER: $35,454
