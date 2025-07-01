RCKT's IND for RP-A701 in Dilated Cardiomyopathy Gets FDA Clearance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT announced that the FDA has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application seeking to begin clinical studies on its first-in-class gene therapy candidate, RP-A701.

The company is planning to conduct a phase I study evaluating RP-A701, an AAVrh.74-based gene therapy for the treatment of BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (BAG3-DCM), a rare and inherited heart condition, which holds significant mortality and morbidity.

BAG3-associated dilated cardiomyopathy is a genetic heart disease causing enlarged, weakened heart muscles, leading to heart failure.

The multi-center, dose-escalation phase I study will evaluate the safety, biological activity and preliminary efficacy of RP-A701 in adults with BAG3-DCM in the United States. Participants in the study will get a single RP-A701 dose. The study will track BAG3 protein expression, cardiac biomarkers, and disease progression indicators.

Besides RP-A701, RCKT is developing another AAV-based gene therapy candidate, RP-A601, which is in early-stage development for arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (ACM).

RCKT's Recent Pipeline Setbacks

Setbacks related to pipeline candidates have been a major concern for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in recent times.

In May 2025, the company voluntarily paused dosing in the pivotal phase II study evaluating its gene therapy candidate, RP-A501, for treating patients with Danon disease, following a patient death. The FDA placed a clinical hold on the study. Shares of RCKT tanked on this news.

The company is working with the FDA, the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee, clinical investigators and scientific experts to restart the study as soon as possible, while ensuring the safety of all patients in the study.

Last June, the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) to the biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for Kresladi to treat LAD-I, a rare genetic disorder.

This was the second time that the FDA had requested additional information from the company on Kresladi’s CMC. In February 2024, the FDA extended the review period of the Kresladi BLA by an additional three months.

In light of the recent pipeline setbacks, the successful development of its other gene therapy candidates remains a key focus area for the company.

