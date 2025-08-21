RCKT Stock Rises as FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Danon Disease Study

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT surged 28.9% yesterday, after the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the pivotal phase II study evaluating its investigational gene therapy candidate, RP-A501, for treating patients with Danon disease.

The clinical hold had been in place since May, when one of the patients in the study experienced an acute systemic infection, an unexpected serious adverse event, which resulted in his untimely death. Following the turn of events, the company voluntarily paused further dosing in the study evaluating RP-A501 in Danon disease.

The FDA noted that RCKT has now satisfactorily addressed the issues outlined in the clinical hold, which resulted in the regulatory body lifting the hold within three months of placing it.

The FDA has now allowed the study to restart with a lower, recalibrated dose of RP-A501 (3.8 x 10¹³ GC/kg), given to three patients sequentially with a minimum four-week interval. This dosage aligns with lower ranges that showed efficacy across multiple biomarkers and clinical endpoints in the prior phase I study.

Additionally, Rocket Pharmaceuticals is looking to collaborate with investigators to implement an immunomodulatory regimen aligned with that used in the phase I pediatric cohort.

To date, six patients have been treated in the pivotal phase II study evaluating RP-A501 for treating Danon disease. More updates from the study are likely to be announced after the review of data from the next three patients.

RCKT's Focus on Gene Therapies for Rare Cardiovascular Conditions

As part of the recent portfolio reprioritization, the company is focusing on the development of its adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies targeting rare cardiovascular indications.

RP-A501 is the most advanced AAV-based candidate in the company’s pipeline.

It can be inferred that the FDA’s swift approval to resume the Danon disease study with improved safety measures marks a significant regulatory milestone for Rocket Pharmaceuticals. It also highlights the potential of RP-A501 and the company’s broader gene therapy pipeline.

Another AAV-based gene therapy candidate is RP-A601, which is in early-stage development for arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy. Rocket Pharmaceuticals also plans to start clinical studies on a new gene therapy candidate, RP-A701, for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy.

RCKT's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

