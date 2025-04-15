$RCKT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RCKT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,046,100 of trading volume.

$RCKT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RCKT:

$RCKT insiders have traded $RCKT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAURAV SHAH (CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $101,600 and 1 sale selling 11,091 shares for an estimated $144,781 .

and 1 sale selling 11,091 shares for an estimated . KINNARI PATEL (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 21,099 shares for an estimated $99,165 and 2 sales selling 10,666 shares for an estimated $124,196 .

and 2 sales selling 10,666 shares for an estimated . JONATHAN DAVID SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,629 shares for an estimated $109,524 .

. MARK ANDREW WHITE (See Remarks) sold 3,080 shares for an estimated $51,205

JOHN MILITELLO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,037 shares for an estimated $40,523 .

. AARON ONDREY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,489 shares for an estimated $39,646

MARTIN WILSON (General Counsel) sold 1,175 shares for an estimated $15,338

$RCKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $RCKT stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RCKT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCKT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

$RCKT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCKT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RCKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a target price of $32.0 on 12/30/2024

on 12/30/2024 Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $39.0 on 11/11/2024

