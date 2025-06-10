$RCKT stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RCKT stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,920,962 of trading volume.

$RCKT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RCKT:

$RCKT insiders have traded $RCKT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KINNARI PATEL (See Remarks) has made 1 purchase buying 21,099 shares for an estimated $99,165 and 3 sales selling 8,254 shares for an estimated $78,447 .

and 3 sales selling 8,254 shares for an estimated . GAURAV SHAH (CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $101,600 and 2 sales selling 5,874 shares for an estimated $38,160 .

and 2 sales selling 5,874 shares for an estimated . JONATHAN DAVID SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,915 shares for an estimated $84,599 .

. AARON ONDREY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,489 shares for an estimated $39,646

JOHN MILITELLO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,626 shares for an estimated $21,016 .

. MARTIN WILSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,533 shares for an estimated $9,959.

$RCKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $RCKT stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RCKT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCKT in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/30/2024

$RCKT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCKT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RCKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Law from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $2.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Andrew Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $2.5 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a target price of $32.0 on 12/30/2024

