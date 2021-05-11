RCKT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RCKT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.34, changing hands as low as $37.41 per share. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCKT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.53 per share, with $67.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.