RCKT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RCKT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.32, changing hands as low as $42.79 per share. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCKT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCKT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.91 per share, with $67.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.33.

