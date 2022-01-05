RCI Hospitality (RICK) Surges 9.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

RCI Hospitality (RICK) shares ended the last trading session 9.8% higher at $87.98. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 24.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Improving customer experience, seeking new clubs to buy, the recent opening of its new company-owned Bombshells Arlington and robust performance of Florida clubs have been boosting investors’ confidence.

This adult nightclub chain is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +164.1%. Revenues are expected to be $60.52 million, up 57.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For RCI Hospitality, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 22.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RICK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.