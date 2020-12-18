RCI Hospitality (RICK) Surges: Stock Moves 8.9% Higher

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $26.30 to $32.04 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

RCI Hospitality currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Price

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. price | RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Leisure and Recreation Services industry is TUI AG TUIFY, holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.