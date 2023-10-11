RCI Hospitality (RICK) Reports Q4 Business Update, Comps Fall

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK provided an update on its business for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The company stated that the results are preliminary and subject to final closing. The company expects to tentatively release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 14, 2023.

Preliminary Revenue Results

During the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported total sales of $74.1 million, reflecting a rise of 5.6% year over year. The upside was mainly driven by acquisitions. However, this was partially mitigated by the effects of vacation travel and the Texas heat in July-August. During the quarter, the company’s Same-Store Sales declined 10.5% year over year.

During the quarter, sales from Nightclubs came in at $60.5 million, reflecting a rise of 7.5% year over year. The upside was primarily backed by contributions from FY22-FY23 acquisitions ($9.2 million) and reformatted clubs ($0.8 million). However, this was partially offset by a decline in same-store sales (9.6% year over year) and lower contributions from closed clubs ($0.7 million).



Sales from Bombshells restaurants in the fiscal fourth quarter came in at $13.6 million, down 2.2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The downside was mainly due to a fall in same-store sales (down 14.1% year over year). However, this was partially offset by the contributions (of $1.6 million) from the FY23 acquisitions of Bombshells San Antonio and Grange Food Hall.

Other Updates

During the fiscal fourth quarter, RICK repurchased .03 million shares of its common stock, worth approximately $2.13 million. As of Sep 30, the company stated the availability of approximately $16.6 million in stock repurchase authorization and 9.4 million shares outstanding.



Meanwhile, the company claimed to have progressed with the application process for a liquor license. It also mentioned the evaluation of gaming licenses at Rick's Cabaret Steakhouse & Casino and Bombshells Sports Casino in Central City, CO. The two are slated to debut in fiscal 2024, subject to government approvals.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have declined 16.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 16.4% fall.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

RCI Hospitality currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6% on average. Shares of LYV have increased by 11.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 21.6% and 59.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW sports a Zacks Rank #1. OSW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.6% on average. Shares of OSW have increased by 34% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 44.5% and 117.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). HLT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.5% on average. Shares of the company have gained 26.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLT’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 14.8% and 23.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.