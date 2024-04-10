RCI Hospitality (RICK) Provides Q2 Business Update, Stock Down

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK provided an update on its business for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The company expects to release second-quarter fiscal 2024 results by May 9, 2024. Following the news, its shares declined 3.2% in after-hour trading session on Apr 9.

Revenues

During fiscal second quarter, RICK reported total sales of $71.7 million, reflecting a rise of 1.3% year over year. Same-Store sales declined 8.6% year over year.

Sales from Nightclubs came in at $59 million, rising 4.2% year over year. In the second quarter of 2024, there was a notable increase of $7.4 million, stemming from acquisitions not included in comparable sales.



Bombshells reported sales of $12.8 million in the latest quarter, marking a year-over-year decline of 10.4% or $1.5 million. An uptick was seen in locations outside of comparable sales, including Cherry Creek Food Hall in Greenwood Village (CO) featuring Bombshells Kitchen, as well as Bombshells San Antonio (TX) and Bombshells Stafford (TX), contributing an additional $1.2 million. However, SSS experienced a significant decline of 20.5% or $2.7 million.



Shares of the company have declined 12.5% in the past three months against the industry’s 4.6% growth.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

RCI Hospitality currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. Shares of RCL have surged 121.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 14.7% and 47.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). TCOM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.1%, on average. Shares of TCOM have gained 29.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 18.2% and 1.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation H carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.8%, on average. Shares of H have increased 44.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for H’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 3.5% and 25%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

