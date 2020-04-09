RCI Hospitality Reports Sales For Its Nightclubs And Bombshells Restaurants

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) reported that its total and same-store sales were up 11.8% and 5.3%, respectively, through the first 10 weeks of second quarter, until mid-March. Nightclubs total sales for the second quarter declined 15.3%. Same-store sales decreased 14.8%. Bombshells total sales for the second quarter increased 17.0% compared to a year ago and same-store sales decreased 13.8%.

RCI Hospitality noted that it is no longer operating at earlier fiscal 2020 $30 million free cash flow run rate. The Group believes it ended March with sufficient working capital on hand to fund operations into July without additional borrowings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.