RCI Hospitality Reports Improvement In Monthly Revenues

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) reported that its August revenues for clubs and restaurants totaled $9.4 million, up 23% from $7.6 million in July. Revenues are running at an average of $2.2 million per week, up 22% from $1.8 million at the end of July.

RCI Hospitality said most its locations continue to reopen to strong sales and a steadier flow of business versus prior to the pandemic. As of August 4, 34 locations are open, up from 31 on August 10th as government Covid-19 restrictions have relaxed in some markets.

