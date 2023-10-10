RCI Hospitality Q4 Sales For Nightclubs And Bombshells Restaurants Up 5.6% YoY

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) reported fourth quarter sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants of $74.1 million, an increase of 5.6% year over year. Nightclubs sales totaled $60.5 million, an increase of 7.5% year-over-year. Bombshells sales totaled $13.6 million compared to $13.9 million, last year.

Eric Langan, President & CEO of RCI, said: "The sales increase primarily reflected the benefit of acquisitions. This was partially offset by the continued effect of vacation travel and the Texas heat in July-August. But the situation began to improve in September."

