RCI Hospitality Q3 Combined Club & Restaurant Sales Down 6.7% YoY

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) reported club and restaurant sales for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025. Total Club & Restaurant Sales were $70.5 million, down 6.7% from a year ago. Same store sales were down 4.9%.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI, said: "Total Nightclubs sales remained fairly steady year-over-year, and with the recent change in management, total Bombshells sales increased sequentially. Year-to-date, Nightclubs sales on a total and same-store basis are down only about 1% year-over-year."

Full third quarter financial results are expected to be reported by August 11, 2025.

