RCI Hospitality Q3 Club & Restaurant Combined Same Store Sales Down 9.6%

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) reported sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants of $76.4 million for third quarter, up 8.9% year-over-year. Nightclubs sales were $62.0 million, up 14.1% year over year. Bombshells sales were $14.4 million, a decline of 9.0% from last year.

Third-quarter Club & Restaurant combined same store sales were down 9.6%. Bombshells same store sales declined 18.2%, while Nightclubs same store sales were down 7.3 %.

Eric Langan, CEO, said: "Sales reflected the benefit of acquisitions, partially offset by macroeconomic uncertainty, which negatively affected same-store sales. Projects coming online should contribute new sales in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024."

