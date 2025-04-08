RCI Hospitality Q2 Club & Restaurant Sales Down

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Tuesday reported Club & Restaurant sales of $65.4 million, down 8.9 percent from last year.

Same store sales decreased 4.7 percent.

Night club sales declined 3.1 percent to $57.1 million, while Bombshells sales were down 35.6 percent to $8.2 million.

"Most of the second quarter's sales decline was due to the previously announced divestiture and closure of underperforming Bombshells locations," commented Eric Langan, President & CEO of RCI.

