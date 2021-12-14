Markets
RCI Hospitality Holdings Swings To Q4 Profit, Shares Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) gained nearly 10% in extended session on Tuesday after the company posted a profit for the fourth quarter, as revenues nearly doubled.

RCI's net income for the fourth quarter was $2.3 million or $0.26 per share compared to net loss of $2.8 million or $0.31 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter surged to $54.9 million from $28.8 million last year.

RICK closed Tuesday's trading at $62.76, up $0.87 or 1.41%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $6.24 or 9.94% in the after-hours trading.

