RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) Declares $0.06 Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings said on May 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $72.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.49%, the lowest has been 0.18%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.85%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in RCI Hospitality Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RICK is 0.19%, a decrease of 30.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 4,485K shares. The put/call ratio of RICK is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.70% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for RCI Hospitality Holdings is 134.13. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 85.70% from its latest reported closing price of 72.23.

The projected annual revenue for RCI Hospitality Holdings is 299MM, an increase of 5.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADW Capital Management holds 949K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 29.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 253K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 186K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 17.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 167K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Scholtz & Company holds 118K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 13.31% over the last quarter.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

