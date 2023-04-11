RCI Hospitality Holdings Q2 Combined Club & Restaurant Sales Up 12.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) reported sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants of $70.8 million for the second quarter, a 12.3% year-over-year increase. Same-store sales were up 0.2%, for the quarter.

Nightclubs sales totaled $56.6 million, an increase of 18.6%, reflecting organic growth and acquisitions. Nightclubs same-store sales were up 3.7%, for the quarter.

Eric Langan, CEO of RCI, said: "Sales of clubs owned prior to fiscal 2022 increased 2.1% year-over-year as we more than offset intermittent softness at some blue collar clubs and clubs affected by bad weather or other local conditions."

