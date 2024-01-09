RCI Hospitality Holdings Q1 Club & Restaurant Sales Up 5.9%

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Tuesday reported sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants of $73.3 million, an increase of 5.9% year over year, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Eric Langan, President & CEO of RCI, said: "First quarter sales benefited from acquisitions and new locations. While same-store sales declined year-over-year, the trend improved over the course of the quarter, as we had hoped, due to the strength of Nightclubs, which is a good sign."

Nightclubs' sales totaled $60.6 million, an increase of 8.4% year-over-year. This reflected an increase of $8.9 million from full-year 2023 acquisitions that are not in same-store sales and an approximately $349 thousand increase from a reformatted club which is also not in SSS.

Bombshells' sales totaled $12.7 million, a decline of 4.6% year-over-year. This reflected an increase of $2.1 million from full year 2023 acquisitions that are not in same-store sales of Bombshells San Antonio and Cherry Creek Food Hall, and the November 15 opening of a new Bombshells location in the Houston suburb of Stafford.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.