RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RICK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.36, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RICK was $20.36, representing a -26.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.79 and a 212.27% increase over the 52 week low of $6.52.

RICK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). RICK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.32. Zacks Investment Research reports RICK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -81.39%, compared to an industry average of -24.9%.

