RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RICK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RICK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RICK was $67.57, representing a -7.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $73 and a 936.35% increase over the 52 week low of $6.52.

RICK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). RICK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.21. Zacks Investment Research reports RICK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 241.18%, compared to an industry average of 34.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RICK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.