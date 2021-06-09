RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RICK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RICK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.14, the dividend yield is .22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RICK was $74.14, representing a -9.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.65 and a 600.09% increase over the 52 week low of $10.59.

RICK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). RICK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.84. Zacks Investment Research reports RICK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 439.22%, compared to an industry average of 34.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RICK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RICK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RICK as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EATZ with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RICK at 5.82%.

