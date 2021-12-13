RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RICK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RICK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.66, the dividend yield is .25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RICK was $63.66, representing a -22.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.65 and a 129.36% increase over the 52 week low of $27.76.

RICK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). RICK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.81. Zacks Investment Research reports RICK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 523.53%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rick Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RICK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RICK as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ)

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EATZ with an decrease of -5.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RICK at 6.07%.

