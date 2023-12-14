RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.19 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $10.61 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $75.25 million from $71.38 million last year.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.19 Mln. vs. $10.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $75.25 Mln vs. $71.38 Mln last year.

