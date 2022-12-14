RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $10.61 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $2.30 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.40 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.9% to $71.38 million from $54.94 million last year.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

