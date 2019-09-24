Markets
RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $5.64 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $5.39 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.66 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $47.03 million from $42.63 million last year.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $5.66 Mln. vs. $5.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $47.03 Mln vs. $42.63 Mln last year.

