RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $0.77 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $8.00 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.38 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $72.28 million from $71.52 million last year.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $0.77 Mln. vs. $8.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $72.28 Mln vs. $71.52 Mln last year.

