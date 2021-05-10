RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK):

-Earnings: $6.09 million in Q2 vs. -$3.45 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.68 in Q2 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.78 million or $0.75 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.42 per share -Revenue: $44.06 million in Q2 vs. $40.43 million in the same period last year.

