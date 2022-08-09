RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $13.90 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $12.30 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.06 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $70.71 million from $57.86 million last year.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $13.90 Mln. vs. $12.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $70.71 Mln vs. $57.86 Mln last year.

