RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $10.58 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $9.64 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.35 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.0% to $61.84 million from $38.40 million last year.

