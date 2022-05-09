RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $10.95 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $6.09 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.30 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.6% to $63.69 million from $44.06 million last year.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

