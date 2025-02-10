RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $9.02 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $7.23 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $71.48 million from $73.91 million last year.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.02 Mln. vs. $7.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $71.48 Mln vs. $73.91 Mln last year.

