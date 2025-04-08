Markets
RICK

RCI Hospitality Holdings Acquires Platinum West Gentlemen's Club In West Columbia, South Carolina

April 08, 2025 — 02:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Tuesday has successfully completed the acquisition of Platinum West Gentlemen's Club in West Columbia, South Carolina.

This upscale adult nightclub is the only one of its kind in the central region of the state. The total purchase price amounted to $8 million, which included $3.75 million in cash, $2.5 million in seller financing at 7% for the club, and $1.75 million in cash for the associated real estate. This transaction aligns with RCI's target valuation of 3-5 times the club's annualized adjusted EBITDA and fair market value for the real estate.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI, expressed excitement about the acquisition, noting that it complements their portfolio of high-end clubs. This marks the second club acquisition since the launch of their 5-Year 'Back to Basics' Capital Allocation Plan. He also highlighted that Platinum West's experienced management team would benefit from RCI's marketing, purchasing, and operational expertise.

The 10,000 square-foot club is strategically located near key landmarks, including Columbia Metropolitan Airport, downtown Columbia, and Fort Jackson, a major U.S. Army facility. Platinum West operates seven days a week, with extended hours on weekends.

RICK is currently trading at $37.64 or 3.59% lower on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RICK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.