RCI Hospitality Holdings About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RICK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/22, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 9/27/22. As a percentage of RICK's recent stock price of $66.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RICK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RICK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RICK's low point in its 52 week range is $46.485 per share, with $94.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.00.

In Thursday trading, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.