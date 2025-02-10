RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS Earnings Results: $RICK Reports Quarterly Earnings

RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS ($RICK) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The company also reported revenue of $71,480,000, missing estimates of $72,539,340 by $-1,059,340.
RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS Insider Trading Activity
RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS insiders have traded $RICK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RICK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC SCOTT LANGAN (President and CEO) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $81,345
- TRAVIS REESE (Executive Vice President) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $81,345
- BRADLEY LIM CHHAY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $81,345
- JOHNSON MARTIN ELAINE has made 2 purchases buying 654 shares for an estimated $26,925 and 0 sales.
RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APTUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 51,663 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,301,586
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 44,978 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,003,769
- DHK FINANCIAL ADVISORS, INC. removed 39,008 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,737,806
- ADW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 32,878 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,464,714
- SCHOLTZ & COMPANY, LLC removed 27,903 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,243,078
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 26,945 shares (+205.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,200,399
- MORGAN STANLEY added 25,503 shares (+53.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,136,158
