RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS Earnings Results: $RICK Reports Quarterly Earnings

RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS ($RICK) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The company also reported revenue of $71,480,000, missing estimates of $72,539,340 by $-1,059,340.

RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS insiders have traded $RICK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RICK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SCOTT LANGAN (President and CEO) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $81,345

TRAVIS REESE (Executive Vice President) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $81,345

BRADLEY LIM CHHAY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,870 shares for an estimated $81,345

JOHNSON MARTIN ELAINE has made 2 purchases buying 654 shares for an estimated $26,925 and 0 sales.

RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

