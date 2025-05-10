Stocks
RICK

RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS Earnings Preview: Recent $RICK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 10, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS ($RICK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $67,248,600 and earnings of $0.32 per share.

RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS insiders have traded $RICK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RICK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC SCOTT LANGAN (President and CEO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,542
  • JOHNSON MARTIN ELAINE has made 4 purchases buying 593 shares for an estimated $28,602 and 0 sales.

RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of RCI HOSPITALITY HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

