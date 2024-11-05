RCI Hospitality divests three underperforming Bombshells locations

As part of its aggressive actions to improve the performance of the Bombshells segment, RCI Hospitality (RICK) Holdings announced the decision to permanently close two underperforming leased locations and sell a third. The company said that Bombshells Spring at 21005 Interstate 45 N, Spring, TX, and Bombshells Houston-South at 12810 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX have been closed and that there are plans to sell Bombshells Austin at 15119 N Interstate Hwy 35, Pflugerville, TX. RCI said it will disclose related financial details when it reports fourth quarter and year end results which are expected by December 16.

