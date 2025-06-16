Markets
RICK

RCI Hospitality Closes $2 Mln Acquisition Of Platinum Plus Club In Allentown

June 16, 2025 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) has completed the $2 million acquisition of Platinum Plus Gentlemen's Club in Allentown, PA, near the city's airport and Bethlehem's casino.

The deal included $1.5 million in cash and $0.5 million in seller financing at 7%, aligning with RCI's target valuation of 3-5x annualized adjusted EBITDA. A long-term property lease was also secured.

This marks RCI's third acquisition under its 5-Year "Back to Basics" Capital Allocation Plan and complements the recent purchase of Platinum West in South Carolina.

According to CEO Eric Langan, Platinum Plus brings a strong, experienced management team and expands RCI's Northeast presence to seven clubs. The current management will continue to support the transition and future acquisitions.

RICK is currently trading at $40.53, or 2.18% higher on the NasdaqGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RICK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.