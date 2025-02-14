$RCEL stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RCEL stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,234,567 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RCEL:
$RCEL Insider Trading Activity
$RCEL insiders have traded $RCEL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID D O'TOOLE (CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 975 shares for an estimated $12,151 and 0 sales.
- SUZANNE CROWE purchased 486 shares for an estimated $6,390
$RCEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $RCEL stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 267,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,862,240
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 90,162 shares (+105.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,154,073
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 73,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $784,779
- HUSSMAN STRATEGIC ADVISORS, INC. removed 42,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $450,240
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 30,077 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $384,985
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 25,809 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $276,672
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 25,000 shares (+34.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $268,000
