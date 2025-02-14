$RCEL stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RCEL stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,234,567 of trading volume.

$RCEL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RCEL:

$RCEL insiders have traded $RCEL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID D O'TOOLE (CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 975 shares for an estimated $12,151 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUZANNE CROWE purchased 486 shares for an estimated $6,390

$RCEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $RCEL stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

