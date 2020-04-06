RCBC increases peso bond offering despite lockdown

SINGAPORE, April 7 (IFR) - Rizal Commercial Banking Corp has managed to increase the size of a domestic bond offering, despite a lockdown in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon island.

The bank sold Ps7.0543bn (US$139m) two-year notes at a coupon of 4.848%. The issue size was increased from a minimum of Ps3bn, due to strong demand

The offering closed on March 25, two days earlier than planned.

HSBC was sole lead arranger and bookrunner, while RCBC was financial adviser. The two were both selling agents.

The bonds were issued off a Ps100bn bond and commercial paper programme.

"This is a strong indication of the investors’ continuing trust and confidence in the bank," said Horacio E Cebrero III, RCBC's senior executive vice president and treasurer. "It is an assurance for the investors in the capital markets that the bank will continue to be supportive of business activities despite the current challenges in the environment."

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)

