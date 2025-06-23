$RCAT stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RCAT stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $31,904,025 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RCAT:
$RCAT Insider Trading Activity
$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY M THOMPSON (Chairman of the Board, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,737,057.
- GEORGE MICHAEL MATUS (CTO, Red Cat Holdings) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 381,584 shares for an estimated $5,287,518.
- NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,515,200.
- JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $676,350.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 12,258,327 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,078,962
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,069,157 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,286,643
- BLEICHROEDER LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,850,000
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 815,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,796,316
- PELION, INC. removed 783,233 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,605,410
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 599,322 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,524,013
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 555,121 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,133,304
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $RCAT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.