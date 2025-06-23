$RCAT stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RCAT stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $31,904,025 of trading volume.

$RCAT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RCAT:

$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY M THOMPSON (Chairman of the Board, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,737,057 .

. GEORGE MICHAEL MATUS (CTO, Red Cat Holdings) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 381,584 shares for an estimated $5,287,518 .

. NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,515,200 .

. JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $676,350.

$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

