$RCAT stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RCAT stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $194,370,834 of trading volume.

$RCAT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RCAT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RCAT stock page ):

$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200,309 shares for an estimated $1,529,769 .

. JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,105,500

$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RCAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

