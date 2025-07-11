$RCAT stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RCAT stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $194,370,834 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RCAT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RCAT stock page):
$RCAT Insider Trading Activity
$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200,309 shares for an estimated $1,529,769.
- JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,105,500
$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 12,258,327 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,078,962
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 1,069,157 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,286,643
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 815,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,796,316
- PELION, INC. removed 783,233 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,605,410
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 599,322 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,524,013
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 515,769 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,032,721
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 434,731 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,556,218
$RCAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCAT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025
