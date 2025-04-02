$RCAT stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RCAT stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $23,976,306 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RCAT:
$RCAT Insider Trading Activity
$RCAT insiders have traded $RCAT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE MICHAEL MATUS (CTO, Red Cat Holdings) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 781,383 shares for an estimated $9,178,132.
- NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 628,928 shares for an estimated $6,243,376.
- JEFFREY M THOMPSON (Chairman of the Board, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $5,737,057.
- LEAH LUNGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 524,798 shares for an estimated $4,997,200.
- JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 102,228 shares for an estimated $1,194,786.
- GEOFFREY WAYNE HITCHCOCK (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 113,823 shares for an estimated $1,188,386.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RCAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $RCAT stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC added 12,423,587 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,643,092
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 2,716,426 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,906,074
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,814,201 shares (+817.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,312,482
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,507,296 shares (+228.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,368,753
- BLEICHROEDER LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,850,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 778,701 shares (+141.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,006,307
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 574,754 shares (+2339.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,385,588
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $RCAT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.