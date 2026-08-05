RCAT Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, after market close.

Over the trailing four quarters, Red Cat’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average negative surprise of 56%.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Quote

Red Cat’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is set at $22.3 million, a massive upsurge from the year-ago quarter’s $3.2 million. It marks 592.7% year-over-year whopping growth.

We have identified several factors that have led to the dramatic acceleration of the top line. During the first-quarter 2026earnings call Jeffrey Thompson, the CEO, noted that the U.S. Department of War intends to spend the $156-billion 2025 defense reconciliation bill in fiscal 2026, with $30 billion obligated through April. Government spending of this magnitude is expected to provide a significant boost to the top line.

We expect the Teal Black Widow’s $700-million pipeline fueled by U.S. Army contracts to have supported revenue growth in the second quarter of 2026. The operational Valdosta factory has the potential of nearly $150 million in sales during the year, which is likely to have strengthened RCAT growth pillars.

The consensus estimate for loss per share is pinned at 21 cents, whereas it incurred a loss of 14 cents in the year-ago quarter. An upsurge in operating expenses induced by rapid scaling, heavy investment in research and development, and increasing holding costs due to heavy prepaid inventory balances are components likely to have dragged the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About RCAT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Red Cat this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

RCAT has an Earnings ESP of -1.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Nayax Ltd. NYAX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is $120.5 million, indicating 26.1% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pinned at 9 cents per share, plunging 43.8% from the year-ago quarter. Over the four trailing quarters, the company surpassed earnings in two quarters and missed in the remaining two, with a negative average earnings surprise of 2.4%.

NYAX has an Earnings ESP of +7.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10.

NIQ Global Intelligence plc NIQ: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is $1.1 billion, hinting at a 6.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at 21 cents per share, suggesting a more than 100% rally from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The company surpassed earnings estimates in the first quarter of 2026 by 50%.

NIQ has an Earnings ESP of +1.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.