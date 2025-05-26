RBW Partners With NetEase Cloud Music To Expand K-POP In China

(RTTNews) - RBW Inc. said it has entered into a strategic copyright partnership with NetEase Cloud Music, China's music streaming platform. The collaboration is set to mark a new chapter in Korea-China music exchange and accelerate K-POP's expansion into the Chinese market.

Under the partnership, RBW will provide access to its entire catalog on NetEase Cloud Music, including all group and solo releases from its artists—MAMAMOO's Solar and Moon byul included. Future releases will also be rolled out as exclusives, offering earlier access to Chinese fans.

The alliance goes beyond conventional music distribution, aiming to foster deeper industry cooperation and cultural exchange between Korea and China. Built on mutual trust, the partnership reflects both parties' commitment to long-term collaboration and shared strategic goals in the Asian music ecosystem.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.