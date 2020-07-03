RBS

RBS Chairman says banks 'not investible' after dividends scrapped

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

British banks are not investible after lenders were forced to scrap dividends by regulators to see them through the coronavirus crisis, Royal Bank of Scotland Chairman Howard Davies said.

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - British banks are not investible after lenders were forced to scrap dividends by regulators to see them through the coronavirus crisis, Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L Chairman Howard Davies said.

Davies told a City & Financial webinar on Friday that regulators needed to rethink their capital framework for lenders by the autumn, adding that banks could not suspend payouts to investors indefinitely.

"It's probably fair to say the banking sector is not investible because when people try to do the models about what banks are worth they can't plug in any numbers for cash out."

Starling Chief Executive Anne Boden, meanwhile, said banks would need government support in handling an expected spike in unpaid state-backed business loans in the coming months.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by Simon Jessop)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com; +44(0)207 542 3330;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RBS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More