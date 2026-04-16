RBRK vs. AVGO: Which Enterprise Security Stock Has Better Potential?

Rubrik, Inc. RBRK is a fast-growing cybersecurity firm focused on cloud data protection, ransomware recovery, and zero-trust data management, gaining traction with its AI-driven platform and expanding enterprise reach. Meanwhile, Broadcom Inc. AVGO is a diversified technology leader, blending semiconductor dominance with a strong enterprise software portfolio, including cybersecurity and infrastructure solutions, enhanced by major acquisitions such as VMware.



Both companies converge in enterprise security and data infrastructure, making them compelling to compare. As cyber threats intensify and cloud adoption accelerates, investors are weighing Rubrik’s high-growth potential against Broadcom’s scale, profitability and integrated ecosystem to determine which stock offers the stronger investment case today. Let’s dive deep.

The Case for RBRK Stock

Rubrik operates at the intersection of enterprise security and data infrastructure, delivering a unified, SaaS-based platform (Rubrik Security Cloud and Rubrik Agent Cloud) built on Zero Trust architecture to secure data across hybrid, multi-cloud, SaaS, and identity environments. Its differentiated capability lies in combining data, metadata, and identity context into a single platform with AI-driven threat detection and a “preemptive recovery engine,” enabling rapid cyber recovery and resilience, critical for enterprise AI adoption.



Financially, Rubrik is demonstrating strong growth and improving profitability metrics. Fiscal 2026 revenues rose 48% to $1.32 billion, with subscription ARR reaching $1.46 billion, 34% year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, while gross margins expanded above 80%. Importantly, free cash flow surged to $238 million, reflecting improving operating leverage, although GAAP losses persist. Liquidity remains robust with $1.68 billion in cash and investments.



Innovation remains a key strength, with new offerings such as Rubrik Agent Cloud for AI governance, DevOps protection, and enhanced Microsoft 365 recovery. Strategic integrations with platforms like Microsoft Copilot and Amazon Bedrock highlight its positioning in AI-driven security.



Opportunities stem from rising cyber threats, AI adoption and data growth, driving demand for cyber resilience solutions. However, risks include intense competition, reliance on cloud providers, ongoing operating losses, and execution challenges amid rapid growth and evolving AI-related threats.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBRK’s fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at 18 cents per share, remaining stable over the past 30 days. The company reported a loss of 1 cent per share in fiscal 2026.



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The Case for AVGO Stock

Broadcom’s enterprise security and data infrastructure positioning is anchored in its infrastructure software and semiconductor ecosystems, which enable secure, scalable enterprise IT environments. The company’s software solutions are designed to secure and optimize private, hybrid, and edge cloud environments, supporting mission-critical workloads with built-in resiliency and automation capabilities. Its integration of networking, storage (FC SAN), and virtualization layers (e.g., VMware Cloud Foundation) strengthens its role as a foundational platform for enterprise data infrastructure.



Broadcom delivered a strong first quarter of fiscal 2026 performance, with revenues of $19.3 billion, increased 29% year over year and GAAP net income of $7.35 billion, reflecting robust profitability. Infrastructure software contributed $6.8 billion (35% of revenues), with an exceptionally high software operating margin of 78%, reinforcing its strength. Liquidity remains solid, with $14.2 billion in cash & equivalents and an operating cash flow of $8.26 billion, though offset by high long-term debt of $63.8 billion.



Recent developments further reinforce Broadcom’s enterprise security momentum. The company recently introduced Symantec CBX (Cybersecurity Assistant), an AI-driven security solution designed to support under-resourced Security Operations Center (SOC) teams. This innovation leverages automation and advanced analytics to streamline threat detection, investigation, and response, significantly reducing the operational burden on security teams. By embedding AI into its Symantec security portfolio, Broadcom is enhancing its ability to deliver enterprise-grade protection with improved efficiency and scalability.



Broadcom’s strengths lie in its high-margin software portfolio, AI-driven semiconductor growth, and deep enterprise integration, while opportunities stem from expanding AI workloads and multi-year enterprise contracts, with $45 billion remaining performance obligations as of February 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVGO’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.44 per share, up 1.4% over the past 30 days, indicating a 67.74% increase over fiscal 2025’s reported figure.



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RBRK vs. AVGO: Price Performance & Valuation

Year to date, AVGO has delivered a 13.9% gain, while RBRK has fallen 32.8%, highlighting a wide performance gap. Broadcom’s outperformance is backed by its massive AI infrastructure boom, strong revenue growth and robust cash flow with shareholder returns. In contrast, Rubrik’s decline likely reflects ongoing investments, early-stage AI initiatives, and modest near-term profitability despite strong growth and ARR expansion.

YTD Stock Performance: RBRK and AVGO



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Both Rubrik and Broadcom shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, Broadcom is trading at 15.01X, higher than Rubrik’s 6.23X. Broadcom’s valuation premium is supported by long-term contracts and a secured supply chain, which provide high revenue visibility. Additionally, its Strategic positioning in AI infrastructure justifies its elevated multiples.

RBRK vs. AVGO Valuation



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Conclusion

Broadcom appears the stronger investment choice, supported by its scale, consistent profitability, high-margin software segment and deep AI infrastructure exposure. While Rubrik offers compelling growth in cloud data security, its ongoing losses and execution risks make it less attractive. Broadcom’s earnings visibility and cash flow stability give it a clear edge today.



Currently, AVGO sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while RBRK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.